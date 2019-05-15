Gokulam end group stage with all win record in IWL

FC finished their Group I campaign with a perfect record as they beat 3-1 at the here on Wednesday.

(10th), (35th) and (68th) scored for Gokulam, while (23rd) netted the lone goal for

Gokulam, who have already secured a spot in the semifinals, took the early lead with their forward scoring in the 10th minute.

However, Hans took just a little over 10 minutes to get back on level terms, when converted a chance.

The side dominated play for most of the first half and eventually regained their lead when scored an absolute blinder of a goal. Chanu got some space on the right, took a touch and curled a left footer above and around Hans keeper Vanshika Rana.

Gokulam carried on much in the same vein in the second half as well, with dominating in the middle of the park, while teenage sensation Manisha led the line for the side.

Eventually, Gokulam Chhibber extended their lead a little after the hour mark, when she tapped the ball into the goal off a crossed from the left.

With this result, Gokulam topped the group with five wins from as many matches, having scored a total of 16 and conceded just one.

In another match, beat Panjim Footballers 6-2 to take a step closer to qualifying for the semifinals.

Sangita Basfore (12th and 57th), Sumila Chanu (55th and 60th) and Ranjita Devi (67th and 81st) scored a brace each for SSB, while Karishma Shirvoikar (4th and 89th) netted two goals for Panjim.

