JUST IN
Gold declines Rs 153 amid fall in precious metal prices globally
Markets decline on heavy FPI selling; Sensex slips below 60,000
BSE signs MoU with Goa govt to promote development of SMEs
Sebi permits AMCs to provide advisory services to all FPIs at IFSC
Sebi proposes standard approach for valuation of AIF investments
Investors stay put in overseas funds despite deep corrections in markets
Margin gains ahead for Godrej Consumer Products on strong sales
Q3 results preview: FMCG companies may see strong revenue growth
Oil firms making Rs 10 a litre profit on petrol, Rs 6.5 loss on diesel
Q3 results preview: Strong tender activity to aid capital goods firms
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Markets decline on heavy FPI selling; Sensex slips below 60,000
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold declines Rs 153 amid fall in precious metal prices globally

Gold price in the national capital declined Rs 153 to Rs 55,650 per 10 grams on Friday amid a fall in precious metal prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

Topics
Gold  | HDFC Securities

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold price in the national capital declined Rs 153 to Rs 55,650 per 10 grams on Friday amid a fall in precious metal prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had ended at Rs 55,803 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also fell Rs 7 to Rs 68,700 per kilogram.

"Gold price fall was extended after stronger than expected US job market data allowed US Fed to continue with higher interest rate," said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,839.6 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 23.46 per ounce.

The US job market data pushed US dollar to a fresh one-month high. Rising interest rates and higher dollar index tend to weigh on yellow metals, the analyst added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 23:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.