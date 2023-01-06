BSE signs MoU with Goa govt to promote development of SMEs

Leading stock exchange on Friday said it has joined hands with the government of for the development of (Small Medium Enterprises) in the state.

With the association of government, the exchange will look at creating awareness amongst in the state on the benefits of listing on the exchange. will also guide them on the efficient ways of raising capital through equity infusion.

In this regard, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Goa, the exchange said in a statement.

Besides, the exchange will also provide training and capacity-building support to District Industries Centre officials and facilitates with respect to registration/listing on the platform.

"This association with the government of will play a significant role in opening a plethora of opportunities for small-medium enterprises," Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BSE, said.

BSE is the largest SME Exchange in India with over 400 companies listed on the platform.

