BSE signs MoU with Goa govt to promote development of SMEs

Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said it has joined hands with the government of Goa for the development of SMEs (Small Medium Enterprises) in the state.
With the association of Goa government, the exchange will look at creating awareness amongst SMEs in the state on the benefits of listing on the exchange. BSE will also guide them on the efficient ways of raising capital through equity infusion.
In this regard, BSE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Goa, the exchange said in a statement.
Besides, the exchange will also provide training and capacity-building support to District Industries Centre officials and facilitates SMEs with respect to registration/listing on the platform.
"This association with the government of Goa will play a significant role in opening a plethora of opportunities for small-medium enterprises," Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BSE, said.
BSE is the largest SME Exchange in India with over 400 companies listed on the platform.
First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 21:57 IST
