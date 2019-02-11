Gold futures fall 0.29 pc on weak global cues

Gold prices traded lower 0.29 per cent to Rs 33,144 per 10 gram in futures trade Monday after participants cut positions amid a weak global trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April was trading lower by Rs 98, or 0.29 per cent, at Rs 33,144 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 630 lots.

Similarly, gold to be delivered in March fell by Rs 85, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 33,040 per 10 gram in 677 lots.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by traders following a weak trend overseas influenced gold prices in futures trade.

Meanwhile, gold prices fell 0.24 per cent to USD 1,311.90 an ounce in Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)