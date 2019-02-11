LS adjourned till noon on alleged horse trading issue in KTK

The proceedings of were adjourned for nearly 50 minutes on Monday when opposition members trooped into the well raising slogans on alleged horse trading in and other issues.

As soon as the Question Hour was taken up, K C Venugopal (Cong) alleged that has started "operation Lotus" in and were trying to bribe MLAs to switch sides.

He alleged that names of and were taken during attempts to bribe a JD (S) MLA.

members shouted back at Venugopal refuting his allegations.

Soon, members rushed to the Well raising slogans and holding placards denouncing "horse trading".

They were joined by TDP MPs.

Members from the Trinamool joined other opposition members in the well and shouted slogans. But the issue on which they were protesting could not be heard in the din.

Around 11.10 am, adjourned the House till noon.

