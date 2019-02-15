Gold futures up 0.34% on global cues

Taking positive cues from global market, gold prices edged higher by 0.34 per cent to Rs 33,190 per 10 gram in futures trading Friday after speculators created fresh positions.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in far-month April was trading higher by Rs 111, or 0.34 per cent, at Rs 33,190 per 10 gram in a business volume of 736 lots.

Likewise, the for delivery in March gained Rs 98, or 0.30 per cent, to Rs 33,068 per 10 gram in 854 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants on the back of a firming trend in the global markets, mainly led to the rise in gold prices at futures trade here.

Globally, gold rose 0.02 per cent to USD 1,313.50 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)