Gold prices up marginally by Rs 15

Gold prices on Thursday witnessed a marginal rise of Rs 15 to Rs 38,995 per 10 gram in the national capital as rupee appreciation limited the upside, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 38,980 per 10 gram.

"Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi were trading up by Rs 15 and the upside was limited on rupee appreciation. The spot rupee was trading 16 paise stronger against the dollar during the day," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Silver prices also gained Rs 50 to Rs 45,726 per kg from Rs 45,676 per kg.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,466.50 per ounce and USD 16.97 per ounce, respectively.

"Bullion prices traded firm on Thursday, maintaining positive trading for the third consecutive day on the US-China trade deal worries," he added.

The worsening protests in Hong Kong and weak industrial production data from China also supported gold prices, he said.

