Volvo says it will make only EVs by 2030; will be sold exclusively online

-
ALSO READ
Mercedes-Benz, the first motor car maker, flags off race for luxury EVs
Electric two-wheeler sales up 72% in September: Electric vehicles' group
Volvo recalls 54,000 US vehicles for air bag defect linked to one death
Based on a next generation platform, Volvo S60 retains safety-first focus
Electric vehicles to overtake gas guzzlers in India by 2030: Mahindra
-
Volvo says it will make only electric vehicles by 2030. But if you want one, you'll have to buy it online.
The Swedish automaker said Tuesday that it is phasing out the production of all cars with internal combustion engines including hybrids.
There is no long-term future for cars with an internal combustion engine, said Henrik Green, Volvo's chief technology officer.
Volvo's announcement follows General Motors' pledge earlier this year to make only battery-powered vehicles by 2035.
Volvo also said that, while its all-electric vehicles will be sold exclusively online, dealerships will remain a crucial part of the customer experience and will continue to be responsible for a variety of important services such as selling, preparing, delivering and servicing cars.
As part of the announcement Tuesday, the Swedish automaker will unveil its second fully electric car, a follow-up to last year's XC40 Recharge, a compact SUV. Volvo said its goal is to have half of its global sales to be fully electric cars by 2025, with the remaining half made up of hybrids.
Automakers around the world are ramping up production of electric vehicles as charging technology improves and governments impose stricter pollution regulations.
We are firmly committed to becoming an electric-only car maker, Green said. It will allow us to meet the expectations of our customers and be a part of the solution when it comes to fighting climate change.
Despite the rising number of EVs available in the US, fully electric vehicles accounted for less than 2 per cent of new vehicle sales last year. Americans continue to spend record amounts on gas-powered trucks and SUVs.
About 2.5 million electric vehicles were sold worldwide last year and industry analyst IHS Markit forecasts that to increase by 70 per cent in 2021.
Volvo says it sold 661,713 cars in about 100 countries cars worldwide in 2020. According to Autodata Corp., 107,626 of those vehicles were sold in the US.
Founded in 1927, Volvo Cars has been owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group since 2010.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU