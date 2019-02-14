Police foil dacoity bid; 7 held

Seven persons have been arrested from a hotel in Paharaganj here for allegedly planning a dacoity, police said Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as alias Ashu, Raju, Sumit Arora, Dheer Singh, Ashok Kumar, Rahul Batra alias Vicky and Parveen Chaudhary, they added.

On Monday, police received a tip-off that Mohammad and his associates, all members of the Rohit Chaudhary gang, had met at a hotel in Paharganj with a cache of illegal arms.

They were allegedly planning to burgle the premises of one (name changed for security reasons), Rajiv Ranjan, of police (Crime), said.

Immediately, a raid was conducted and seven persons were apprehended, Ranjan said.

During interrogation, the arrested confessed to their plan of committing

Four country-made pistols, one revolver, 30 live cartridges, two motorcycles and one car was recovered from the arrested, police added.

