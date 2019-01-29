'Goooal!': Brazil mother narrates games for blind son

A passionate Brazilian fan has drawn nationwide attention for narrating her local team's matches live to her blind and autistic son.

and her son Nickollas, 12, have become minor celebrities for the team Palmeiras after the mother was spotted on TV last year narrating one of their matches from the stands.

"I describe details: this is wearing short sleeves, the color of their boots, hair color," Grecco, 56, told AFP during a recent game between Palmeiras and Botafogo de Ribeirao Preto.

Nickollas jumped up and down with friends at the right moments during the match, in unison with the thousands of other enraptured fans wearing the club's dark green shirts.

"My narrating is something of my emotions. I'm not a professional," said Grecco.

"Everything I see and feel, I tell him, even when I need to curse the referee!" It is not the first time disabled fans have caused a simply by following the they love.

During in a video of a Colombian fan narrating a match against to his deaf friend using hand movements went viral.

A Brazilian then showcased a similar technique with a group of deaf fans in

The Grecco mother and son have been featured on various Brazilian TV programs, and even visited a Palmeiras training session.

- Neymar to the rescue -



========================



The boy's father and sister however support other teams -- so to avoid family divisions his die hard Palmeiras fan mother came up with a scheme.

She resorted to the skills of none other than the boy's idol, PSG star Neymar, when they met at an event.

"Neymar lifted him on his shoulders and he passed his hand through Neymar's hair, it was a big moment! So I asked Neymar what team he used to support as a child, and he said he was a Palmeiras fan!



"So I said 'Do you see, Nickollas? Your mother, your ... I think your team should be Palmeiras!'" A recently hosted the duo and some of Nickollas' friends for the season opening match in a stadium box at the Park in

One little boy with Down Syndrome, who wore huge earphones and the national jersey, threw his arms in a trusting hug around every stranger. Another, with autism, wildly rocked to the live DJ music.

But when the match started all attention was on the football pitch, with Grecco narrating throughout.

They weren't disappointed. Palmeiras won 1-0.

