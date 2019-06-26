Balbir Sr admitted again to hospital following ill health

Three-time Olympic medal winning legend Senior was again admitted to a hospital here following ill health but his condition is stable, his family said Wednesday.

The 94-year-old has been at the and Research (PGIMER) here since Monday, his maternal grandson told

Before coming to PGIMER, he was at a private hospital at Mohali for a week.

In January, Balbir Sr was discharged from PGIMER after spending 108 days in the hospital, where he took treatment for

Once again, it is the same complication which he suffered earlier, said.

"His condition is stable," he added.

One of the country's tallest sportspersons, Balbir Sr became the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the across the modern Olympic history.

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's final in an still remains unbeaten. He had scored five goals in India's 6-1 victory over the in the medal match of

He was also the of India's World Cup-winning team in 1975. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957.

Meanwhile, has released the assistance amount of Rs 5 lakh for the treatment of Balbir Senior.

The cheque was Wednesday handed over by the Director Sports, and Additional Principal Secretary of the to

Gill said that she went to enquire after the health of Balbir Sr on the directions of the Apart from handing over the cheque to the family, she also assured them of every possible assistance on behalf of the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)