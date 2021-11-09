Govt procures over 20.9 mn tonnes of paddy this Kharif marketing season

-
ALSO READ
Sowing area of kharif crops 1.55% lower than last year so far: Govt data
MSP value of Rs 11,099.25 crore paid for paddy, says Govt
Chhattisgarh to give Rs 10,000 input subsidy for crops, excludes paddy
Kharif foodgrain output likely to touch record 150.5 mt this year
20 states integrate farm land records, other details for paddy procurement
-
The government on Tuesday said it has procured 209.52 lakh tonne of paddy so far in the current Kharif marketing season for over Rs 41,066.80 crore.
The Kharif marketing season (KMS) 2021-22 runs from October to September.
Food Corporation of India (FCI) is the government's nodal agency for the procurement and distribution of foodgrains.
In a statement, the Food Ministry said 209.52 lakh tonne of paddy has been purchased till November 8 of the ongoing Kharif marketing season.
Paddy has been procured from Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Bihar, it said.
"As a result of which, about 11.57 lakh farmers have been benefited with an MSP value of Rs 41,066.80 crore," it added.
The paddy procurement is progressing smoothly this year, as was done in previous years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU