Heatwave warning for Telangana till June 16

The India Meteorological Department Wednesday issued warning that severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets over Telangana on Thursday.

The IMD also warned that heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at few places in some districts from June 14 till June 16.

It further warned that thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over the state on June 15 and June 16.

The IMD advised people not to expose themselves directly to sunlight and take necessary precautions.

On Wednesday, Khammam and Ramagundam recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.6 degree Celsius each in Telangana while recorded 37.7 degree Celsius.

