Indian-origin smugglers convicted in UK drugs gang bust

An extensive criminal gang led by Indian-origin and his right-hand man, also from India, has been dismantled by UK authorities as the duo were convicted of drug smuggling and amounting to millions of pounds.

While Kang had pleaded guilty to all the charges against him last month, his right-hand man, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply banned drugs at on Tuesday, having previously pleaded guilty to offences.

This investigation has systematically broken up a significant criminal organisation which operated across the south east, west midlands and into the north of England, said John Coles, of for the National Agency (NCA), which carried out a joint operation with the Metropolitan Police Organised Partnership (OCP).

The drugs that Kang and Pooney's group trafficked will have contributed to violence and exploitation along the supply chain, while their extensive operation exploited the UK system to move money offshore, he said.

The investigation found that Kang and Pooney used encrypted as well as a succession of unregistered burner phones to traffic millions of pounds-worth of illegal drugs across England. The proceeds were then deposited in cash into front company bank accounts, before being transferred to a destination account in

During the course of the investigation, officers seized more than 1.4 million pounds in cash, with at least 1.8 million pounds more known to have been laundered by the

The OCP operation resulted in the seizure of over 37kgs of drugs including heroin and cocaine with a street level value of over GBP 3.5 million a handgun with ammunition, and 50 kg of ketamine. Numerous additional drug deals were noted in ledgers found by officers searching Kang's home address after he was first arrested in January 2018.

The court heard how despite having very little legitimate income, Kang lived a lavish lifestyle. He purchased luxury goods from stores including Gucci, Ralph Lauren and and owned watches worth 12,000 pounds and 36,000 pounds. He also leased a Mercedes and an A3, and travelled regularly to the

Simon Moring, from the Crime, said: This was a lengthy and thorough operation involving extensive joint work between a dedicated team of Met and NCA staff all of who are committed to dismantling organised criminal gangs.

I hope that this result is a stark reminder to those involved in organised criminal activity that the Organised Partnership is far reaching and will use all powers available to us to secure a conviction.

All those found guilty will be sentenced on July 24 at Kingston Crown Court, near

