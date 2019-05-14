Govt committed to strategic disinvestment of Air India:

The government is committed to strategic disinvestment of national carrier Air India, of State for Civil Aviation said Tuesday.

Speaking at a session hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce here, said the government was taking steps to make a and benchmark some of its services with the best in the world.

"We want to make a going forward," said.

On Jet Airways, which has been grounded due to financial crisis, the said "there is a bank-led resolution plan which is underway".

"Some bids have been received and let see how the resolution plan unfolds," he said.

Sinha said that in the interim, some assets of Jet Airways have been assigned for the convenience of passengers. "When the resolution process is complete, these assets will again be re-assigned."



He said has the most open and competitive aviation industry in the world and the desire was to benchmark it against the best in the world.

During UPA rule, one airport was built in a single year, Sinha said, adding that now six to seven airports were being built in a year and there has been an unprecedented growth in the sector.

