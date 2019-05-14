JUST IN
Absconder arrested in Jammu 28 years after crime

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

An absconder was arrested here on Tuesday, 28 years after being booked under the Terrorist and Disruptive Act, officials said.

Based on specific information, a police team arrested Davinder Singh, the accused, from Kathua.

He was evading arrest since 1991 in cases under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act in R S Pura Police Station, they said.

The warrant had already been issued by the TADA court against him, executed with his arrest, they said.

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019.

