Absconder arrested in Jammu 28 years after crime

An absconder was arrested here on Tuesday, 28 years after being booked under the Terrorist and Disruptive Act, officials said.

Based on specific information, a police team arrested Davinder Singh, the accused, from Kathua.

He was evading arrest since 1991 in cases under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act in R S Pura Police Station, they said.

The warrant had already been issued by the against him, executed with his arrest, they said.

