Centre extends ban on LTTE for 5 years, says it poses a grave threat

The central government has extended the ban on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) for five years with immediate effect, a notification issued by the Union Home ministry stated on Tuesday.
The ban has been extended under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, it said.
The notification stated that the LTTE's continued violent and disruptive activities are prejudicial to the integrity and sovereignty of India. The group continues to adopt a strong anti-India posture and also continues to pose a grave threat to the security of Indian nationals, it added.
