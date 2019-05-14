JUST IN
Centre extends ban on LTTE for 5 years, says it poses a grave threat

A govt notification stated that LTTE's continued violent and disruptive activities are prejudicial to the integrity and sovereignty of India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The central government has extended the ban on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) for five years with immediate effect, a notification issued by the Union Home ministry stated on Tuesday.

The ban has been extended under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, it said.

The notification stated that the LTTE's continued violent and disruptive activities are prejudicial to the integrity and sovereignty of India. The group continues to adopt a strong anti-India posture and also continues to pose a grave threat to the security of Indian nationals, it added.
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 11:41 IST

