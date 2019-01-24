Bomb attack hits Syrian capital: state media

A bomb attack hit a northeastern neighbourhood of the Syrian capital Thursday, said, in the third such explosion in a regime-held area in less than a week.

State agency reported "a terrorist bombing in the Adawi area with an planted in a car, causing material damage but no casualties".

The for Human Rights said the blast hit near the embassy of key government ally

The Britain-based war monitor said four people were lightly wounded.

The latest blast came after the first explosion in in more than a year on Sunday, in which reported "some people killed and injured".

said there were no victims.

On Tuesday, a car bomb killed one in the regime's coastal stronghold of Latakia, according to

Syria's civil war has killed more than 360,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with the bloody repression of anti-government protests.

With key military backing from Russia, Bashar al-Assad's forces have retaken large parts of from rebels and jihadists, and now control almost two-thirds of the country.

The Syrian regime in May retook a final scrap of territory held by the Islamic State group in southern Damascus, cementing total control over the capital for the first time in six years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)