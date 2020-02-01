Govt mulls to amend PFRDA Act; to separate it from NPS Trust: FM Sitharaman

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

pension deposits

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to make amendments for separation of government pension trust from the PFRDA to strengthen the pension fund regulatory body.

"Necessary amendments would be carried out in the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act. It will also facilitate separation of NPS Trust for government employees from PFRDA," Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament on Saturday.

She also said that the government will help ease in mobility while in jobs.

"We wish to infuse into the universal pension coverage with auto enrolment facility. Also, we wish to place such mechanism which will enable inter-operability and provide safeguards to the accumulated (pension) deposits," she said.
First Published: Sat, February 01 2020. 13:15 IST

