Govt presents vision for next decade in Budget; lists out 10 focus areas

Unveiling the development vision for the next decade, the government Friday said it would focus on 10 key areas including job creation, physical and social building, pollution-free nation and clean rivers.

Presenting the Budget 2019-20, laid out vision for 10 most important dimensions in 2030.

"The first dimension of this vision will be to build physical as well as social for a USD 10-trillion economy and to provide ease of living," he said.

It will comprise, he said, next-generation of roads, railways, seaports, airports, urban transport, gas and electric transmission and inland waterways.

On the side, Goyal said every family will have a roof over its head and will live in a healthy, clean and wholesome environment.

"We will also build a quality, science-oriented educational system with institutes of excellence providing leadership at the top," he said.

The other dimensions of the visions include creating a Digital reaching every sector of the economy; making a pollution-free nation; expanding rural industrialisation using modern to generate massive employment; space; and clean rivers.

Elaborating on rural industrialisation, he said this would be built upon the Make in approach to develop grassroot-level clusters, structures and mechanisms encompassing the MSMEs, village industries and start-ups spread in the country.

The fifth dimension of the Vision for India 2030 is clean rivers, with safe drinking water to all Indians and efficient use of water in irrigation using micro-irrigation techniques.

"Our coastline and our ocean waters powering India's development and growth is the sixth dimension of our vision," he said, adding that making India self-sufficient in food, exporting to the world to meet their needs and producing in the most organic way is the eighth dimension.

"High farm production and productivity will be achieved through modern agricultural practices and value addition. An integrated approach towards agro and processing, preservation, packaging and maintenance of the will be our focus of attention," he added.

Further, he said that by 2030, the government will work towards a distress-free health care and a functional and comprehensive wellness system for all.

"Our India of 2030 will have a proactive and responsible bureaucracy which will be viewed as friendly to people," the said.

With this comprehensive 10-dimensional Vision, "we will create an India where poverty, malnutrition, littering and illiteracy would be a matter of the past. India would be a modern, technology driven, high growth, equitable and transparent society," the said.

