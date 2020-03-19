Rs 6.16-trn investment approved under PMAY(U) scheme: Hardeep Singh Puri

An investment of Rs 6.16 trillion has been approved so far under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and the committed central assistance is Rs 1.65 trillion, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs also told Lok Sabha that no data regarding property-less people is maintained by the ministry.

PMAY(U) seeks to provide all weather pucca houses to beneficiaries in economically weaker sections in urban areas. According to him, poverty alleviation is also a focus area.

"The total investment approved under PMAY(U), so far, is Rs 6.16 trillion with committed central assistance of Rs 1.65 trillion," he said in a written reply.

contributes significantly to the country's Gross Domestic Product with direct impact on employment generation, he added.