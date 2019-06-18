JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Rouhani says world 'praises' Iran over US standoff
Business Standard

Govt school student ragged, assaulted by seniors in Kerala

Press Trust of India  |  Wandoor(Ker) 

In an alleged case of ragging, a class eleven student of a government school here was Tuesday beaten up by his seniors after he complained about it, following which a case was registered, police said.

According to the complaint, the boy was "ragged" by the senior students and when he complained about it to a teacher, he was allegedly assaulted, the investigating officer told PTI.

An FIR was registered against four boys and investigation was on, police said.

The boy was assaulted, leaving him with a broken arm, the complaint forwarded by the school authorities to police alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU