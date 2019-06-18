Oppn slams Maha govt for budget 'leak' on FM's Twitter handle

Opposition Tuesday staged walk- out in both Houses of legislature, alleging that the state's budget for 2019-20 was "leaked" on the handle of before he presented it in the Assembly.

This was an "insult" of legislators, the opposition members said and demanded an apology from Mungantiwar and over it.

"We were in power for 15 years, but the budget never got leaked. Now the budget provisions were being put out on the minister's account along with advertisement even before he read out those to us," NCP MLA told reporters.

"That means the team handling the minister's account had the details. This means the budget got leaked to them first. This is an insult of the members. Both Mungantiwar and Fadnavis should apologise," the former state said.

MLA and former Prithviraj Chavan seconded Pawar. "In other countries, would have resigned had the budget got leaked," he said.

of Opposition in the Council Dhananjay Munde (NCP) said both Mungantiwar and should resign.

Opposition legislators from both Houses staged a protest against the "leak" on the premises of the legislature complex.

The budget was presented simultaneously by Mungantiwar and Kesarkar in the Assembly and Council, respectively.

When Kesarkar rose to present the budget in the Upper House, Munde waved his mobile phone and read out from it some budget details which he claimed were posted on Mungantiwar's Twitter account.

Following a ruckus over the issue, adjourned the for 10 minutes.

When the proceedings resumed, of the BJP, who is of the House, said he would move a no-confidence motion against Nimbalkar, saying "we have come to the conclusion that the cannot protect our rights".

Speaking to reporters outside, said the opposition expected the government to shower promises in the budget as the state Assembly polls are around the corner.

"But when it comes to implementing the promises, they will cite the election code of conduct," he said.

