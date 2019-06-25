Authorities fail to deport 219 Myanmar refugees

government and the Assam Rifles authorities Tuesday failed to deport 219 refugees from district to the neigbouring country, Home department officials said.

The officials said the refugees staying in Hmawngbuchhuah village were proposed to be deported on Tuesday but reports from the said that authorities failed to send people to persuade the refugees to return to their country.

Earlier an attempt was made to deport the refugees in the presence of district administration, police, Assam Rifles and an NGO failed on June 15 due to 'inclement weather' and 'humanitarian' reasons, the officials said.

Over 1,700 refugees from Paletwa and surrounding villages in fled the country during the later part of November in 2017 and entered and took shelter in four villages in district along the Myanmar border areas due to armed conflict between the and the Arakan Army (AA) militants.

While majority of the refugees have returned to their homeland after the sanitized the area, some of them refused to go back and settled down by constructing houses and taking up livelihood.

The remaining refugees claimed that though their villages were now peaceful, it would be difficult for them to begin means of life support to feed their families.

The refugees mainly belonged to the Rakhine community and the local populace called them 'Zakhai'.

