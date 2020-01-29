Govt may make mid-career training for highway engineers mandatory: Gadkari

Mid-career training is likely to be made mandatory for highway engineers for getting promoted to higher levels, Union Minister has said.

A proposal has been submitted by a committee that was constituted to recommend ways for transforming Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE) into a world class premier institute.

"Mid-career training should be mandatory for promotion of highway engineers to next higher levels," the road transport minister Gadkari said on Tuesday.

The committee has also recommended exclusive training programme for engineers working with contractors and consultants in the sector.

To maintain the country's massive road network in efficient, environment-friendly and safe manner at economical costs, Gadkari said there is a strong need for enhancement of knowledge, skill and expertise of the engineers.

The report says, there is need to improve existing training infrastructure, content and training methodology, establish linkages with world-renowned international institutes and carry out applied research and related works.

The committee has proposed a "one-year foundation training for assistant executive engineers of the ministry and deputy managers of National Authority of India simultaneously, including 15 days foreign training. Successful completion of foundation training will be a must for continuation in service".

Further, the proposal includes training programmes for quality control, assistant quality control engineers of consultants and contractors on material testing processes and such training requirements to be made mandatory through appropriate guidelines.