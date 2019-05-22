Gratifi, a Digital R&R Platform Introduces Voice-assisted Recognition Feature

/ -- Simplifying



Gratifi, a product by Giftease Technologies Pvt. Ltd., unveiled its voice-assisted engine, which will help organizations to further simplify their process and create better Continuing the process of 'Simplified Recognition' and 'Innovate Engagement', will provide this feature as a default offering to all its new as well as existing customers.

A large number of HR leaders and participants witnessed the launch at the SHRM Tech Conference at HICC,

This new attribute will help employees to recognize their peers in a gamified and voice-assisted environment. With Gratifi, now employees can interact through voice command for the entire experience beyond all physical touchpoints. This new-edge technology helps connect employees through a virtual environment.

Speaking on this occasion, Tapas Lenka, CEO, said, "The primary strength of our platform is to make the recognition ecosystem of an organization automated and extremely user-friendly. This can happen when there is a great confluence of technology and operations. Our constant endeavour has been to provide innovative to our customers through "



About Gratifi:Launched by Giftease in February 2017, is a revolutionary rewards & recognition and engagement platform. provides a digital platform to celebrate successes, and appreciate peers for their achievements through reward points, curated products, cards and engaging experiences. It uses gamification, recognition moments, social wall and other engaging features to ensure adoptability. The platform has both web and mobile touch-points that ensure real-time recognition.

About Giftease:



Giftease was incorporated in February 2012, and the website was launched in May 2013. Giftease aims to be an online gifting specialist, which makes giving gifts as delightful as receiving them. Based in Pune, Giftease (www.giftease.com) offers handpicked choices across a wide range of categories including personalized products, cards, flowers, chocolates, home and lifestyle and a lot more.

Giftease.com offers a unique gifting experience through a curated product catalogue, and recommendations for finding the perfect right away, fixed date delivery, choice of exquisite gift-wrapping options, gift exchanges, and much more to make the experience fun and special. Giftease.com currently delivers to over 20,000 locations across India, and this reach is expanding continually.

