'Greaves to make presence felt in electric vehicles segment'

With an intention to increase itsfootprints in the sector, LimitedFriday said it would extensively work on charging supportmechanism at its 5,000 outlets across the country.

"We have 5,000 outlets where we intend to start setting up the charging stations, starting with first 100 outlets in the near future immediately and then going out to the rest," of the company told reporters.

The company has launched a series of electric vehicles under the brand Ampere by Greaves, starting from bicycle to avariety of scooters, Trisul vehicles for spinning millworkers, auto-trolleys and golf carts.

It recently launchedits high-speed scooter

Kumar said the company intends to set up charging infrastructure for its customers at petrol pumps and malls as well.

Greaves' would also supply genuine spare-parts, he added.

The first 200 would come up in the main cities and where the consumers are present, Kumar said adding that in Bengaluru, Greaves has five or six stores, which are display, sales and service stations.

The stores in Bengaluru would have charging facility in 15 to 20 days.

To leverage its business and create a consumer environment it has decided to step in the field of bike rental and sharedmobility to take lead in the last mile connectivity.

Speaking about Zeal, the of said is approved vehicle, on which the government gives Rs 18,000 subsidy under its Fame policy.

"If you are buying a scooter, you will be getting Rs 18,000 because we pass the subsidy upfront and we later claim from the government," added.

Speaking on the occasion, MD and of Greaves Cotton Nagesh Basavanhalli said, "Greaves has a wide range of mobilitysolutions at the right cost economics offering our customers achoice to choose products and services basis their needs. Wewill continue to mobilise with clean, connected,affordable and shared mobility platforms.

