Regional dynamics should be shifted from confrontation to cooperation: Pak PM

on Friday said that enduring peace and prosperity in will remain elusive until the main dynamics in the region is shifted from "confrontation to cooperation".

Addressing the 19th (SCO) Summit here, said the continues to be challenged by common enemies, including poverty, illiteracy, and under-development.

"Enduring peace and prosperity in will remain elusive until the main dynamic in South Asia is shifted from confrontation to cooperation," was quoted as saying by the state-run Radio

The "political differences and unresolved disputes further compound the predicament," the said.

"It is important to seize the opportunities for peaceful resolution of outstanding disputes and collective endeavours for regional prosperity," he said.

Khan also said that condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including "state-terrorism against people under illegal occupation."



and accuse Pakistan of providing safe haven to the Afghan Taliban, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and other militant groups, which carry out attacks in the two neighbouring countries.

Khan, who has made public statements in recent months affirming his resolve not to allow Pakistan's soil to be used against any other country, said his country remains ready to share its experience and expertise in counter terrorism.

"We are among the few countries to have successfully turned the tide against terrorism," he said, adding that Pakistan will remain actively engaged in SCO's counter-terrorism initiatives.

Referring to the Afghan peace talks, Khan said there is finally a realisation that the conflict in has no military solution.

Pakistan is fully supporting efforts for peace and reconciliation, through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process, he added.

