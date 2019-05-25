Grieving Asif rejoins Pakistan squad after daughter's funeral

Grieving Ali on Saturday left for England to join up with his country's squad following the funeral of his daughter, who he said will continue to be his strength and inspiration.

left the team's tour of England and returned to following the death last Sunday of 19-month-old Dua Fatima, who had been receiving treatment in the

She was buried in the Punjab province city of on Thursday.

"I want to remember as a warrior," tweeted 27-year-old

"She was my strength and inspiration. The fragrance of her memories is going to stay with me forever."



"I again request you all to pray for the soul of my Thanks again for being there for me."



Middle-order batsman Asif was not named in the preliminary squad for but was called up after hitting two half-centuries in the ODI series against England, which lost 4-0.

He will be available for Pakistan's second warm-up match against in on Sunday.

Asif called on Pakistan fans to support the side, who open their campaign with a match against the in on Friday.

"We as a team will be in need of your prayers and unconditional support.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)