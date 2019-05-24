Guar seed futures rise by Rs 19.5 per 10 quintal

seed prices rose by Rs 19.5 to Rs 4,502 per 10 in futures trade Friday as traders widened their bets.

Marketmen said raising of bets by speculators, tracking a firm trend at the spot market on thin supplies from growing belts amid sturdy demand, led to the rise in prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, seed contracts for July rose by Rs 19.5, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 4,502 per 10 with an open interest of 28,190 lots.

Similarly, seed contracts for August hardened by Rs 26, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 4,585 per 10 with an open interest of 8,330 lots.

