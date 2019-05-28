Guj: 4 Cong turncoats who won on BJP tickets take oath as MLAs

The ruling BJP in has improved its strength to 104 in the 182-member House with four MLAs, who were previously with the Congress, winning the recently-held bypolls as BJP candidates.

All the four legislators were Tuesday administered oath by

The MLAs Jawahar Chavda, Parsotam Sabariya, Raghavji Patel, and have won the bypolls to Manavadar, Dhrangadhra, Jamnagar (rural) and Unjha assembly constituencies, respectively.

The byelections were held on April 23 along with the Lok Sabha polls, results for which were declared on May 23.

The MLAs took oath at the Speaker's chamber in the in the presence of Vijay Rupani, Jitu Vaghani, ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradipsinh Jadeja among others.

The BJP now has 104 members in the House.

While Chavda, Asha Patel, and Sabariya quit the ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former MLA Raghavji Patel had joined the BJP two years ago after voting against in the Rajya Sabha election held in August 2017.

had lost to Congress' in the Assembly polls held in December 2017.

The Jamnagar (Rural) seat fell vacant after Dharaviya joined the BJP.

The is now left with 71 legislators.

In the Assembly elections held in 2017, the BJP had won 99 seats and 77.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)