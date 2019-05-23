Modi-led BJP's massive election victory makes headlines in Pakistan

The BJP's resounding victory in India's elections made headlines in on Thursday, with the media providing comprehensive coverage of the results of the polls in which harped on national security issues, including the Balakot strikes. 7



The results of India's are very significant for as the formation of the next government in will determine the course of Indo- ties, which were pushed to a new low after the terror attack.

Dawn headlined its top story as ' wins again' says Modi; set to secure historic victory in as votes are counted'.

The newspaper's website had a separate section for providing live updates about the results of major candidates, trends in market and reactions of the political leaders.

The Express Tribune carried an agency story titled 'Modi stuns opposition with massive' election win.

Both also highlighted the congratulatory messages pouring in from the world leaders as Modi-led was set to return to power.

Geo TV, however kept the coverage simple by providing data only on the initial trends.

Sate-run in its segment carried a story titled 'Modi's leads in early vote count'.

Almost all including ARY News, and also covered the story. They also provided details of the coverage by the Indian media.

In April, Pakistan's said he believed there may be a better chance of peace talks with and settle the issue if Modi's party BJP wins the

Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's district on February 14.

Amid mounting outrage, the (IAF) carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, retaliated and downed a in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was handed over to India.

