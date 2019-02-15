JUST IN
HP Governor mourns death of CRPF personnel in Pulwama terror attack

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Dev Vrat has expressed profound grief on Friday over the death of 40 CRPF personnel in a major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, an official spokesperson said.

He wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

Pained over the tragedy, the governor has called off a dinner which was to be organised this evening at Raj Bhawan for the members of the state assembly.

As per tradition, the governor organises dinner during every budget session in the honour of members of the state assembly.

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 15:35 IST

