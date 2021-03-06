Gujarat man infected with Covid days after taking second dose of vaccine

-
A health official in Gujarat has tested positive for coronavirus days after taking the second dose of the vaccine against the infection, officials said Saturday.
The man, a health officer in Gandhinagar's Dehgam taluka, had taken the first dose on January 16 and the second one on February 15. He had fever and and his samples were examined, which detected the COVID-19 infection on February 20 said Gandhinagar's Chief Health Officer Dr MH Solanki.
"He is in home isolation as his symptoms are mild. He has told me that he is fit to join work from Monday," Solanki added.
The CHO said it generally takes around 45 days for antibodies against the infection to develop after both the doses of the vaccine are administered.
He also said one must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 protocols like social distancing etc. even after taking both doses of the vaccine against the infection in order to be on the safe side.
As on Friday evening, Gujarat has a caseload of 2,72,240, including 4,413 deaths.
