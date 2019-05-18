Guj: Son gets father killed to usurp 2 factories, 3 arrested

A man was Saturday arrested in Gujarat's district for allegedly paying Rs 10 lakh to two people and getting his father killed, police said.

According to the Crime Branch, Jitesh Patel was upset with his father (70) for the last eight months for taking away business responsibilities.

A Crime Branch release said that the accused then decided to the kill his father to inherit a plastic granule factory and a powerloom unit.

It said was killed in the factory premises and his body buried there on May 14 by two persons hired by Jignesh.

"Jitesh contacted accused Salim Sheikh, a flour mill worker, and offered him Rs 10 lakh to get Prahlad killed. Salim then contacted Sanjay Tukaram Ramrajya," an said.

"The three called Prahlad for a business meet at the factory premises on May 14. They murdered and buried him there. On May 15, Jitesh filed a missing person complaint about his father with the station," he said.

When Crime Branch officials probing the case scoured CCTV footage of the area where Jitesh claimed he had dropped his father before he went missing, they saw the 70-year-old walking towards Krunal Estate.

"When cops reached Krunal Estate, they found accused On being questioned, he disclosed the role of Sheikh and Jitesh," an said.

Before Salim hit the deceased on his head from behind, Jitesh walked out with his father's mobile phone which he set ablaze at another location, he added.

