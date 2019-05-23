Gujarat: BJP ahead in all 26 seats, Shah leads in Gandhinagar

The BJP is leading on all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, home state of and Amit Shah, as per trends available so far.

Shah is leading by over 50,000 votes in Gandhinagar at the end of second round of counting.

His party's candidate is ahead of Congress's Sherkhan Pathan in Bharuch by over 33,500 votes.

In Dahod seat, candidate is trailing by 1,258 votes against BJP's Jaswantsinh Bhabhor.

In Amreli, Congress's of Opposition Paresh Dhanani is trailing by a margin of 1,058 votes against BJPs Naran Kachhadiya.

In Ahmedabad (West), BJPs Kirit Solanki is leading by 25,453 votes over candidate

In Ahmedabad (East), BJPs Hasmukh Patel is ahead by 7,675 votes over nominee Gitabhen Patel.

In Bardoli, BJP candidate is leading by over 34,000 votes against Congress'

In Bhavnagar, BJP's Bhartiben Siyal is ahead by over 53,000votes against Congress candidate

In Chhota Udepur, BJP's Gitaben Rathva is leading by over 70,000 votes against Congress' Ranjitsinh Rathva.

In seat, BJP's is leading by over 75,000 votes against Congress Lalit Kagathara.

The BJP won all the 26 seats in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

