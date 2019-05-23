JUST IN
Gujarat: BJP leading in 4 seats, Cong ahead in 1

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

The BJP is leading in four of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, including Gandhinagar where party president Amit Shah is contesting, while the Congress is ahead in one seat, as per initial trends.

Shah is ahead byover 19,000votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate C J Chavda, after counting of first round, election officials said.

In Bhavnagar, BJP candidate Bhartiben Siyal is leading against Congress candidate Manharbhai Patel.

In Chotta Udaipur seat, BJP's Gitaben Rathva is leading against Congress' Ranjitsinh Rathva.

In Rajkot, BJP's Mohan Kundariya is leading against Congress' Lalit Kagathara.

Besides, Congress candidate Sherkhan Pathan is leading against BJP's Mansukh Vasava in Bharuch.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 09:40 IST

