JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Centre issues advisory to states, UTs to phase out single-use plastic
Business Standard

Delhi records 405 new Covid cases in a day, positivity rate 2.07%

With this, the national capital's Covid-19 case tally increased to 19,08,387 while the death toll stood at 26,212.

Topics
Delhi | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A healthworker collects swab samples of a Gurugram resident for Covid-19 testing.
A healthworker collects swab samples of a Gurugram resident for Covid-19 testing.

Delhi on Saturday logged 405 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent while no new death was reported due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 case tally increased to 19,08,387 while the death toll stood at 26,212.

A total of 19,562 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi on Friday had logged 345 Covid cases and zero death while the positivity rate was 1.88 per cent. On Thursday, 373 cases with a positivity rate of 1.85 per cent, while two new deaths were reported.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi increased to 1,467 from 1,446 on Friday, the bulletin said.

As many as 994 patients are under home isolation, down from 1,037 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 255 containment zones in the national capital.

There are 9,639 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and of those 79 are occupied, the bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, June 04 2022. 21:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU