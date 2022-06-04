Delhi records 405 new Covid cases in a day, positivity rate 2.07%

on Saturday logged 405 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent while no new death was reported due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 case tally increased to 19,08,387 while the stood at 26,212.

A total of 19,562 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

on Friday had logged 345 Covid cases and zero death while the positivity rate was 1.88 per cent. On Thursday, 373 cases with a positivity rate of 1.85 per cent, while two new deaths were reported.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi increased to 1,467 from 1,446 on Friday, the bulletin said.

As many as 994 patients are under home isolation, down from 1,037 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 255 containment zones in the national capital.

There are 9,639 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and of those 79 are occupied, the bulletin said.

