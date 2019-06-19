Gurinder Chadha says 'Beecham House' is 'radical'

Filmmaker has dubbed her upcoming TV series " House" will present Indians at par with their British counterparts.

The "Bend It Like Beckham" has written the series with husband with whom she previously worked on "Viceroys House".

The six-part series takes place on the cusp of 19th century in Delhi, and follows the residents of House, an imposing mansion surrounded by exotic woods and pristine lawns.

In an interview with Radio Times, said, "The most exciting thing is simply having Indians in period costumes on primetime British TV - where their lives and loves are as important as their white counterparts. That's a flipping radical thing. That's something I'd never have imagined seeing when I was watching 'The Jewel in the Crown'."



The 59-year-old also said that teachers in the UK are too afraid to teach children about the

"Most children in British schools aren't even told now that there was an Empire, that the British ruled .. Of course, it's wrong," said.

A subplot of " House" is about a group of men in the East company as they rally against the French for the control of the country's trade.

"History is how you interpret it. I'm sure there will be historians who will take issues because what I've made is a drama, not a documentary. If I wanted to be 100 per cent accurate, I'd make a factual series for the History channel.

"This is Sunday night drama. You can't lie, but you can look at what's been presented in the past and offer an alternative interpretation," Chadha said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)