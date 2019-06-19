Federal Bank to raise up to Rs 500 cr through Basel III-compliant bonds

Federal Wednesday announced plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds on private placement basis.

"The board of the has approved the issuance of 1,000 unsecured, listed, redeemable compliant tier II bonds having a face value of Rs 10 lakh each, with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 400 crore aggregating to Rs 500 crore (debentures), on a private placement basis," Federal said in a BSE filing.

Shares of were trading 0.05 per cent lower at Rs 104.85 apiece on BSE.

