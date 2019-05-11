Harbhajan bowling with confidence: Lee

Former Australia speedster applauded Singh, saying that the veteran Indian off-spinner has shown a lot of confidence while bowling for in the ongoing IPL.

Harbhajan, 38, has turned the clock this IPL season more than once, taking crucial wickets during the tournament to help CSK reach their record eighth final in 10 years. CSK were suspended for two years in between.

"He exactly knows where to bowl for certain batsmen. His bowling was outstanding, he got some beautiful shape on the ball again. I love the revolutions of the ball," Select Dugout Expert, Lee said.

"That tells us that he has good control on the ball. He is bowling with confidence," the former fast bowler added.

Harbajan finished with figures of 31 for two in 2 to help CSK restrict Capitals to 147 for 9 on Friday night and then the defending champions reached the target to win by six wickets.

Two wickets in the game against meant became the third Indian to claim 150 wickets in IPL.

"His stand is basically right-handers vs left-handers. Just shows how good a bowler he is. He can bring in the LBW both against the left and the right-handers," Mike Hesson, who is also a Star Select Dugout Expert, said.

has taken 16 wickets from 10 matches so far in the ongoing cash-rich tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)