Hary govt to give Rs 1 cr advance to DCs to meet emergent requirements

Tuesday said an advance of up to Rs 1 crore each will be given to deputy commissioners of the state to meet emergent requirements arising out of lack of funds.

The emergent requirements include payment of wages and honorarium to employees engaged on contract basis under central and state-sponsored schemes in case the departments do not receive funds or grants on time from the Centre or state government.

The funds will be released from contingency funds of the state, the said.

The decision has been taken for the benefit of employees engaged on contract basis and remove any inconvenience to them due to non-payment of wages, an official release said here.

