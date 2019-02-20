Haryana Assembly pays homage to Pulwama terror attack martyrs

Assembly members on Wednesday passed a resolution in the House, strongly condemning the terrorist attack in district of and urged the central government to give a befitting reply to the enemy for the ghastly act.

The members resolved to donate one month's salary to the next of kin of CRPF personnel killed in on February 14.

The was unanimous that the suicide bombing was a Pakistan-supported terrorist attack. It expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and was unanimous that the " give a befitting reply to the enemy for the terrorist attack."



The session began with the paying tributes to personalities, martyrs and freedom fighters who passed away between the end of the winter session in December last year and the beginning of the budget session on February 20.

of Opposition and senior INLD said his party MLAs have decided to donate one-month salary to the next of kin of the CRPF soldiers killed in Pulwama attack.

After this, too said her party legislators will donate one-month salary for the family of the CRPF martyrs.

Chowdhary said there has been a "steady escalation" in terrorist activities sponsored by Pakistan, and time has come that they be given a befitting reply.

Supporting the Opposition's move, Chief Manohar Lal Khattar, also the leader of the House, moved a resolution that the legislators will donate a month's salary.

Khattar moved another resolution strongly condemning the Pulwama terrorist attack, which was unanimously passed by the

"The House strongly condemns the terrorist attack and salutes these great soldiers for their supreme sacrifice of laying down their lives for the nation," read the resolution.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based group rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in

Earlier, Khattar paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions. Chautala and Chowdhary also read out obituary resolutions and paid tributes on behalf of their parties.

Apart from the CRPF martyrs, the House paid tributes to former Union George Fernandes, Member of Legislative Assembly Sandhu and former Ministers of State and

Tributes were paid to Wing Sahil Gandhi, who hailed from and died in a mid-air collision between two aircraft of Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Surya Kiran near Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The House also paid tributes to Sepoy of Rajgarh village in district, who was killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in J&K's Pulwama.

The members of House also observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the departed souls.

The assembly has a strength of 90 MLAs. One MLA of INLD Sandhu passed away recently.

