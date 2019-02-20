Pol parties, people holding constitutional positions spreading

Chief Minister Wednesday said a section of political parties and even those holding constitutional positions were indulging in rumour mongering and spreading hatred with their "dangerous statements", calling it "shameless politics".

"One section of political parties/groups along with people holding constitutional positions (are) indulging in rumour mongering, spreading hatred with dangerous statements," Banerjee said in a tweet.

"Even journalists not spared. This is shameless What levels of polluted have we descended to?" she said.

Her statement came a day after supported a call for boycott of "everything Kashmiri", including the Amarnath Yatra and purchasing products from the state.

Roy's comment followed the February 14 suicide bombing of a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama by an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terrororist which left 40 personnel dead.

Banerjee had earlier accused the BJP and the RSS of fomenting communal tension in the wake of the Pulwama terror strike.

The chief minister had on Monday questioned the timing of the Pulwama attack and agressive posturing by in its wake, asking whether the government wanted to go to war when elections were round the corner.

She alleged that while the government did nothing after the Pathankot terror assault, it was trying to "create a war-like hysteria" ahead of the

