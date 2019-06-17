Haryana cop commits suicide inside Hisar mini-secretariat complex

An assistant of the allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Monday at the mini-secretariat complex here, police said.

The body of (44) was found hanging near the stairs of the building this morning, they added.

A suicide note was found in ASI Kumar's pocket in which he wrote that he was mentally disturbed and hence was killing himself, said.

The said Kumar was posted at the station and resided at a rented house in Jawahar Nagar area here.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is underway, Bhardwaj added.

