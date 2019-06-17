JUST IN
Business Standard

Haryana cop commits suicide inside Hisar mini-secretariat complex

Press Trust of India  |  Hisar 

An assistant sub-inspector of the Haryana Police allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Monday at the mini-secretariat complex here, police said.

The body of Rakesh Kumar (44) was found hanging near the stairs of the building this morning, they added.

A suicide note was found in ASI Kumar's pocket in which he wrote that he was mentally disturbed and hence was killing himself, police spokesperson Harish Bhardwaj said.

The official said Kumar was posted at the Hansi police station and resided at a rented house in Jawahar Nagar area here.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is underway, Bhardwaj added.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 15:25 IST

