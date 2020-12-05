Haryana minister tests positive weeks after taking Covid vaccine trial dose

-
ALSO READ
Harayana Minister rejects Sakshi Malik's claim that state gave her no job
Crime dipped 6% in January-September period this year in Haryana: Anil Vij
Can't allow Rahul to bring huge crowd from Punjab to disturb Haryana: Vij
Haryana says can't allow Rahul to bring big crowd from Punjab for rally
Farm laws: Cong holds daylong protests across all Haryana constituencies
-
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital.
Vij (67), who is also the state's home minister, urged all those who had come in contact with him recently to get tested.
"I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona (sic)," he tweeted.
Vij is a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is a legislator from Ambala Cantt assembly constituency.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU