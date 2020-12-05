Haryana minister tests positive weeks after taking Covid vaccine trial dose

Haryana Health Minister tweeted on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital.

Vij (67), who is also the state's home minister, urged all those who had come in contact with him recently to get tested.

"I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona (sic)," he tweeted.

Vij is a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is a legislator from Ambala Cantt assembly constituency.

