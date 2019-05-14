Has Bengal acquired a 'government of gangsters', asks Jaitley

Tuesday deplored the violence during Amit Shah's roadshow in and wondered if is being run by a "government of gangsters".

All eyes will be now on the of to ensure free and fair Lok Sabha polls in the state in the last phase on May 19, he said in a series of tweets.

BJP and TMC supporters fought pitched battles on the streets of during a massive roadshow by Amit Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by police.

Parts of the city plunged into a welter of violence as the BJP president's convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College, triggering a clash between supporters of the two parties, officials said.

"Has Bengal acquired a The attack on Amit Shah's peaceful rally by the TMC is deplorable.

"Is a free & fair Poll possible in Bengal? All eyes are now on the Election Commission," said Jaitley.

Trouble began after stones were pelted at Shah's convoy as it passed through and the arterial Sarani on its way to Swami Vivekananda's residence in north Kolkata, a little over 3.5 km from Esplanade in the heart of the city, where it began.

"Keep it up Only Modi Ji and you can do in Bengal what others failed to realise. Victory is now at an arm's length distance," Jaitley added.

Polling is schedule to take place for nine Lok Sabha seats of on May 19, the seventh and last phase of the ongoing

