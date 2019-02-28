Hatsun Agro sets up 2,500 retail outlet

Hatsun has set up a new outlet in Maharashtra, its 2,500th facility in the country.

The outlet has been set up in Kolhapur and it would retail the entire gamut of products including Arokya Milk, curd, milk beverage, among others, the company said Thursday.

"Retail expansion is a key step in meeting the increasing demand for our products and also to reach new consumers in smaller cities as well," Hatsun Products AVP marketing and sales Prasanna Venkatesh said in a release.

"The company remains focused on expanding its retail foothold in existing as well as in new markets," he said.

According to the release, the firm is planning to set up new outlets in Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, and also expand its presence in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry and

