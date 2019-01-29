PM to dedicate Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi tomorrow

Narendra will dedicate to the nation the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial at in on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary Wednesday.

During his day-long visit to the state, he will also lay foundation stone for extension of the terminal building at Airport.

"PM will go to in district where he will dedicate the to the nation on Bapu's death anniversary," an official release said.

"The memorial has statues of and 80 Satyagrahis who had marched with him during the historic It also has 24-narrative murals depicting various events and stories from the historic 1930 Salt March," it said.

will address a public meeting later, it said.

The Salt Satyagraha March, better known as 'Dandi March', was a landmark event in the freedom struggle.

As part of the civil disobedience movement against the British rule, 80 Satyagrahis led by Gandhi marched 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to the coastal village of Dandi and made salt from sea water, thus breaking the Salt Law imposed by the British.

Before visiting Dandi, the will lay foundation stone for extension of the terminal building at Airport.

Modi will also inaugurate Smt Rasilaben Sevantilal Shah Venus Hospital in

On return to Surat from Dandi, he will interact with participants at the New Youth conclave.

This will be Modi's second visit to this month. He had visited the state on January 19 to dedicate the at Hazira besides attending the Vibrant Summit on January 17 and 18.

