Hazy morning in city

Delhiites woke up to a hazy Monday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 13.5 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The minimum temperature was one notch below the season's average, MeT officials said.

The weatherman has forecast mist during day time and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperature settled at 14.5 and 29.1 degrees Celsius respectively. Humidity was recorded at 76 per cent, they said.

